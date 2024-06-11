We hold you in high esteem – Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs laud Bawumia

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the Occupant of the Silver Stool of Asanteman, highlighted the significance of Dr. Bawumia's visit, stating, "For the record, you are the first external dignitary who is neither a member of this house nor a member of Asanteman to pay us a visit. Nananom, especially some of the queen mothers, were here before 9 am."

"This demonstrates the high esteem in which we hold you," he added, underscoring the respect and admiration the chiefs have for the Vice President.

Dr. Bawumia’s visit is part of a broader three-day campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, where he has been actively engaging with various stakeholders, including paramount chiefs, queen mothers, and community leaders. His agenda includes addressing issues of regional development, infrastructure, and economic growth, which are pivotal to his campaign.

The Vice President's itinerary also features meetings with the Ashanti regional executives of the NPP, government appointees, members of parliament, parliamentary candidates, and other influential groups. These engagements aim to consolidate support and outline the NPP's achievements and future plans for the region.

During his address at the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, Dr. Bawumia reiterated his commitment to the development of the Ashanti Region, highlighting the government's accomplishments in infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

He noted the recent opening of the airport and the ongoing work at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital as key examples of progress.

Pulse Ghana

"The development projects we have initiated in the Ashanti Region are a testament to our commitment to improving the lives of its residents. Our focus remains on delivering tangible benefits that enhance the quality of life for all Ghanaians," Dr. Bawumia stated.

The warm reception from the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs and the active participation of the queen mothers reflect the deep-rooted cultural respect and the importance of traditional leadership in Ghanaian politics.

Dr. Bawumia’s engagement with these leaders is seen as a crucial step in solidifying support within one of the NPP’s strongholds.