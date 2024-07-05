We need $1 million for election-related activities - Peace Council demands

Reverend Dr. Adu Gyamfi, the Council's Chairman, highlighted that their current resources are severely strained, making it difficult to perform essential functions effectively.
The National Peace Council has stressed the urgent need for more funding as it gears up for the 2024 general elections.
He noted the Council is dealing with numerous cases that require attention and stressed the importance of additional financial support to manage election-related activities properly.
Dr. Gyamfi mentioned that about $1 million is needed to enhance their capacity to prepare for and address potential challenges associated with the elections.
He said “For election-related activities in dollar terms, we need $1 million, some donors have come in trying to help.”
The National Peace Council plays a significant role in promoting peace and stability, particularly during elections.
The Council facilitates discussions among political parties and stakeholders to address conflicts and prevent electoral violence.
It also educates the public on the importance of peaceful elections and encouraging non-violent participation.
The Council interves in disputes that arise before, during, or after elections to maintain peace and order.
The NPC’s efforts are crucial in ensuring that elections in Ghana are conducted in a peaceful and democratic manner.