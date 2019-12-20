Kofi Akpaloo said, "The electoral register in its current state is incurably flawed and cannot be relied on for the all-important 2020 elections."

"We need new voters to register now, the old register cannot be relied on ahead of the 2020 elections because we want free and fair elections that is why we are tasking the EC to do a new voters register," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He described the current register as flawed and said there is no doubt that Ghana's voters' register is over-bloated thus the EC must do a new register to curb all these problems.

Kofi Akpaloo, leader and founder of the LPG

The EC has asked Parliament to approve GH¢444,846,663 for the compilation of a new voters register which it believes will be more credible and efficient than the existing one.

The commission said there is a need to replace outmoded biometric machines.

However, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reiterated its opposition to the EC's move to compile a new biometric voters register.

The party said it is illogical.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the new register "defies logic and must be fiercely resisted as we in the NDC intend to do."

"The current voters' register was used to successfully elect about 6,600 district assembly members and about 33,000 unit committee members. Yet the Electoral Commission is telling us that the same register cannot be used to elect one person and 275 Members of Parliament," he said.