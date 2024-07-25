We’ll beat Koku Anyidoho if he disrupts any NDC event again – Mustapha Gbande

Mr Gbande declared, "If Koku Anyidoho becomes a disruption at any NDC programme, we will beat him and hand him over to the police." He specifically referred to Mr Anyidoho's recent actions at Asomdwe Park, stating, "If Koku Anyidoho dares to do what he did in the name of the Atta-Mills Institute again, we will beat him up and subsequently hand him over to the police."

Mr Gbande expressed frustration with Mr Anyidoho's behaviour, describing it as "buffoonery" and noting that the party had tolerated it for too long.

He mentioned that if he and others had been present at the scene on Wednesday, 24 July 2024, when Anyidoho nearly disrupted the 12th-anniversary commemoration of late President John Evans Atta-Mills, they would have confronted him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The next time such an incident happens, we’ll beat him up—take my word for it,” Gbande asserted. He highlighted the NDC's principle of tolerating dissenting views but emphasised that Mr Anyidoho's actions in recent times had crossed a line.

Pulse Ghana

Mr Gbande also pointed out the irony of people seeing him in a different light because he had previously defended Mr Anyidoho when the party decided to suspend him for misconduct. “The fact that Mr Anyidoho worked with the late Prof John Evans Atta-Mills does not make him a family member,” Gbande added, comparing it to his own experience working with the late Dr Kwabena Adjei, former National Chairman of the NDC, saying this does not make him a member of the family of the late National Chairman.