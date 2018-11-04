We'll give good account of ourselves after end of 4-year mandate- Akufo-Addo

news

We will give a good account of ourselves after the our four-year mandate is over, president Nana Akufo-Addo has said.

The president made the comment last Friday when he was swearing the five new ministers after they were approved by parliament.

The ministers, who were sworn-in include Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as the Information Minister; Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Evans Opoku Bobie; Gender Minister, Cynthia Morrison; Upper East Regional Minister, Paulina Abayage; and two other Deputy Ministers for Eastern Region, Samuel Nuetey Ayertey and for the Brong Ahafo Region, Martin Oti Gyarko.

“We have to work together so that the things that we told the Ghanaian people that got them to give us their confidence and trust we can deliver them. We’ve delivered some, there are still others to go," president Akuof-Addo said.

He added: "But if we all continue to work hard and keep our eyes on the ball, I’m very confident that when the 4 years are over we will be able to give a good account of ourselves to the people of Ghana."