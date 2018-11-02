Pulse.com.gh logo
Nana Addo swears Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; 4 others in

The Ministers were approved by the Appointments Committee of Parliament yesterday.

  Published:
play

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has sworn in the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The ceremony also saw the swearing of Cynthia Morrison for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and Mr Evans Opoku Bobie for the Brong Ahafo Region.

The President also ushered in  Mrs Paulina Tangaba Abayage for the Upper East Region, Mr Martin Oti-Gyarko, Deputy Minister nominee for the Brong Ahafo Region, and Mr Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, deputy minister nominee for Eastern Region.

READ ALSO: 4 times Dr. Bawumia has diverted from things he said in opposition

Check out the swearing in video below

