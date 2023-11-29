We’ll go into the 2024 elections with huge challenges – NPP’s Director of Elections

Speaking in an interview on Citi TV, he said the resignation of Alan Kyeremanten from the party will be one of the challenges.

Evans Nimako expressed hope that Mr. Kyerematen would rescind his decision and return to the elephant party.

“He has been a member of the party from its inception. He was part of the young executives. He has been in elections in this party at that level and not any other level but the presidential. He neither contested a national position nor an MP position. I wish Mr. Kyerematen had not left, but had stayed.”

But when the presidential elections committee was engaging with him and his agents, he pulled his resignation from the party. That’s about it. He intends to contest the 2024 election as an independent candidate on his Movement. As we speak, he’s not a candidate yet. Because he may change his mind, that will be his decision. And so for me, it has happened, and this is not the first time it has happened.”

He admitted that the party is entering the 2024 elections with some accompanying challenges which seem insurmountable.

“NPP is certain that we are going into the elections with all these challenges. We are mindful of that,” the Director of Elections and Research of NPP said.

Mr. Kyerematen resigned from the party in September after the party’s Special Delegates Conference in August, where the presidential candidates were narrowed down to five.

