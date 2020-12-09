Deputy Attorney-General Godfred Dame Yeboah told journalists on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 that although the NPP objects to the constituency result, it has signed the Northern region election result under protests to enable the Electoral Commission to declare the result of the December 7 elections.

The EC could not declare the results within 24 hours as it had indicated, due to challenges with the results of some of the 16 regions.

According to Godfred Dame Yeboah, the Northern region’s result has been outstanding because the National Democratic Congress and the NPP had refused to sign the presidential and the parliamentary result respectively due to some disagreements.

He added that, for the EC to proceed with the declaration of the presidential result, the NPP has decided to sign the Savelugu result under protest but will resort to the court to challenge it.

The deputy minister was confident that the NPP will secure a working majority seats in parliament if it can win the Savelugu one through the court in addition to that of Fomena which was won by Andrew Amoako Asiamah as an independent candidate after he was expelled from the NPP.