He said the NDC will ensure that Ghana comes out of the December 7 polls as one peaceful nation.

He said this when he paid a courtesy call on Nene Tetteh Waka III, Prampram Mantse, at his Palace to seek his blessings for the December 7 General Election.

“We are working towards peaceful elections. We believe that Ghana is the only country that we have. We cannot afford to go the way some nations have taken; where there are civil wars and political disturbances. All of us want to stay in peace and safety in Ghana," Mahama said on Wednesday.

The visit is part of Mr Mahama's five-day tour of the Greater Accra Region.

Mr Mahama promised to build a district hospital for Ningo-Prampram when re-elected in December.