We’ll probe the $12m Agyapa deal if Mahama wins the 2024 elections – NDC

His comment comes on the back of the Public Accounts Committee hearing where the Chief Executive Officer of MIIF, Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng disclosed that a humongous amount of USD$12 million was spent on the botched “Agyapa” Royalties deal

Mr Gyamfi at his press conference warned that the day of accountability is fast approaching, and no one found culpable will be left off the hook by the next NDC/Mahama government.

Pulse Ghana

“This is a solemn pledge and our charge to keep, when by the grace of God and the Ghanaian people, the NDC assumes the reins of government in 2025,” he promised.

He called on the Ghanaian electorate not to allow President Akufo-Addo and “his corrupt cabal of family and friends, to install as President, their puppet (Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia), whose sole mission is to cover-up the many ills of this remarkably corrupt administration and insulate wrongdoers including himself, from prosecution.”