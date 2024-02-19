According to Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Officer of the NDC, should John Mahama win the next elections the party would probe the deal.
We’ll probe the $12m Agyapa deal if Mahama wins the 2024 elections – NDC
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has served notice that it will probe the controversial Agyapa deal.
His comment comes on the back of the Public Accounts Committee hearing where the Chief Executive Officer of MIIF, Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng disclosed that a humongous amount of USD$12 million was spent on the botched “Agyapa” Royalties deal
Mr Gyamfi at his press conference warned that the day of accountability is fast approaching, and no one found culpable will be left off the hook by the next NDC/Mahama government.
“This is a solemn pledge and our charge to keep, when by the grace of God and the Ghanaian people, the NDC assumes the reins of government in 2025,” he promised.
He called on the Ghanaian electorate not to allow President Akufo-Addo and “his corrupt cabal of family and friends, to install as President, their puppet (Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia), whose sole mission is to cover-up the many ills of this remarkably corrupt administration and insulate wrongdoers including himself, from prosecution.”
He expressed confidence that the good people of Ghana will rise to the occasion and reject corruption, nepotism, impunity, arrogance of power and economic mismanagement come 7th December, 2024.
