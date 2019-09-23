Addressing the media in Accra, Mr Ankrah said such a move will be fiercely resisted by the mass with "our blood."

He accused the EC of refusing to give the NDC a copy of the voter's register upon request during the exhibition exercise, yet went ahead to give a copy to a national security operative.

He said: “We’re telling them that Ghana is not other countries. If they think that they can be manipulated and influenced as it happened in other countries then they must be ready for what is coming.

"This is Kwame Nkrumah’s Ghana… at any given time the will of the people of Ghana cannot be suppressed, there is no man or woman or devil that can stop the will of the people of Ghana. If they think some party or government is influencing them to favour somebody, then they should be ready because the people of Ghana will resist it with our blood.”

He also claimed that the names of over 25,000 people who registered in the recent registration exercise cannot be found in the voter’s register.