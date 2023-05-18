We’ll support James Quayson to reclaim Assin North seat – NDC

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 18 May 2023, signed by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC described the decision by the Supreme Court as “strange”.

“In the light of many previous decisions that we are aware of, including decisions in cases involving Honourable J.H. Mensah, Honourable Baba Jamal and Honourable Peter Amewu that state that the Supreme Court does not have the jurisdiction to invalidate a Parliamentary election and that the High Court is where such a matter should be taken, it seems strange to us that the Supreme Court gave this decision,” the party noted.

Despite this, the party said it is “ready for the bye-election that is now the result of this decision.”

It added: “The full weight of the party, including the Minority Caucus in Parliament, will be put behind Honourable Quayson so as to ensure an even more resounding victory for him in the upcoming bye-election.”

The Supreme Court has by unanimous decision ordered Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as a Member of Parliament.

The Court on, Wednesday, 17 May 2023, declared as unconstitutional the election of Mr Gyakye Quayson as MP for Assin North saying he held dual citizenship as at the time he filed to contest the 2020 elections

A resident of Assin Bereku in the Central region, Michael Ankomah Nimfa dragged Mr Quayson to the court to restrain him from holding himself as MP after a Cape Coast High Court in July 2021 annulled his election as Assin North MP.

