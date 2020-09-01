The Minority said it will disclose all the fraudulent clauses in the deal in order for government not to list on the LSE.

Speaking at press conference in Accra, the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrissu said the agreement didn't meet due diligence standards.

“We will, after today’s press conference, put the London Stock Exchange and the Financial Conduct Authority on notice that this agreement does not meet the required due diligence and transparency, and a substantial level of conflict of interest runs through the structuring of the agreement. The Agreement, is, therefore, tainted with some corrupt acts,” he said.

According to him, “The NDC is of the strong view that the decision to mortgage Ghana’s future mineral royalties in perpetuity is grossly inimical to the interest of the people of Ghana and runs contrary to the constitutional imperative that governmental power is exercised for the welfare of the people of Ghana."

Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu

"This deal fails to enhance public welfare. Our analysis shows clearly that Ghana stands to lose billions of United States Dollars in revenue as a consequence of this illegal transaction”.

The Minority leader also demanded disclosure of full details on the amount of money paid to lawyers who consulted on the deal.