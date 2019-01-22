They describe such reports as lies intended by the Alban Bagbin campaign team to deceive the general public.

In a statement issued and signed by Charles Akowuah Tuffour, the Regional Communications Officer denied the story and described as fabricated by some individuals to deceive the public.

“The Regional Executives of the Region on behalf of the entire region want to put it on record that “the delegates in the region have not endorsed Hon S. K. Bagbin, a presidential aspirant in the upcoming primaries which is slated in February, 2019 in any form or shape”,/the statement read.

The attention of the Brong Ahafo Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress, the NDC has been drawn to a purported publication by ”Ghana news agency” and which was carried by some news papers today.

It must be noted that *”the delegates of the Party have not organized any such meeting allegedly claimed by the reportage”* in any place within the Region for the purpose of declaring support for any presidential aspirant, particularly Hon S.K. Bagbin as erroneously circulated in the media.

As per the guidelines of the presidential primaries, it is incumbent on the Regional Executives and Constituency Executives to provide equal playing grounds for all the presidential aspirants in accordance with the constitution of the Party.

In this view, the Brong Ahafo Regional Executives will continue to urge all the constituency Executives of the Region to desist from any act which contravenes the very constitution of the Party and should be reminded of the consequences that are associated with such actions and inactions.

The Regional Executives therefore call on the public to disregard the frivolous publication seeking to associate the Brong Ahafo Region of the Party in endorsing one presidential aspirant – Hon S. K. Bagbin, as claimed by one Mr Emmanuel Sombubu, a Coopted member of the Wenchi Constituency as the story purportedly attributed to him at his private residence.

Again, the supposed statement is a *figment of an individual and does not represent the view of the Region* in any form or shape.

Charles Akowuah Tuffour

Regional Communication Officer