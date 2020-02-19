The vociferous MP said John Mahama's recent call for chaos in the upcoming 2020 general elections should be a concern to all especially the Peace Council.

The Assin lawmaker, however, stated his disbelief to the deafening silence by the Peace Council since the NDC flagbearer made the statement.

“The problem I have in Ghana is that if there is a problem and it’s about the NDC, Peace Council, Christian Council, all the NGOs and whatever, nobody will say anything about it because I’ve not heard anybody condemning Mahama’s statement", he noted.

John Mahama with Jean Mensa

Speaking to some Western Region fisher folks who paid a courtesy call on him at his Cantonments office last Wednesday, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa and her outfit will be held responsible if the country is plunged into turmoil after the 2020 general elections.

“So if on December 7, 2020, we all go to our polling stations to vote and the machines fail or a lot of people don’t find their names and the election doesn’t go down well, then what are we going to do.

That is why we [Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voters’ Register] are telling Jean Mensa and her outfit that they should be careful,” he added.