Known as 'ECG Power', the app, designed in-house by the ICT staff of ECG, will make it possible for 2.8 million out of the company's 3.8 million customers to make payments for power purchased and services rendered by the Company.

This figure is expected to rise by the end of the year when old meters are replaced with smart ones.

Users can also top up or pay bills using mobile money wallets.

The app is currently available for Android smartphones and with an iOS version.

Users of non-smart phones, popularly known as 'Yam' phones are not left out; they can dial *226# and follow the prompts to enjoy the service.

Dr. Bawumia speaking at the launch expressed delight at the unveiling of this "innovative application that will enhance the delivery of an essential public service to all ECG customers – from households, organizations, small businesses, and industry.

"This is historic in the sense that the ECG for the first time in its long history is employing technology to tackle two major problems: first, improve on one of its critical functions of delivering power to its customers; and, second, address the more serious challenge of mobilizing its revenues from power delivery effectively and efficiently."

"With this new application, customers can now buy electricity credit from the comfort of their homes, anytime and anywhere. What is more, you can now buy credit for distressed family members and for acquaintances.

"All this is well in line with President Akufo-Addo's vision to use digital technology to transform the economy of Ghana," he stated.