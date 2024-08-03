Opinion: Why Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang would make excellent vice president for Ghana

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, with her extensive background in education, governance, and advocacy, emerges as a compelling candidate for this esteemed position.

This article delves into the qualities and experiences that make her an ideal choice for Vice President of Ghana.

Distinguished career in education

Professor Opoku-Agyemang's career in education is nothing short of exemplary.

As the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, she demonstrated unparalleled leadership and a commitment to academic excellence.

Her tenure saw significant advancements in research, infrastructure, and international collaborations.

This experience is crucial for a Vice President, as it highlights her ability to lead large institutions, manage complex budgets, and drive policy reforms.

Advocacy for gender equality and women's empowerment

One of the hallmarks of Professor Opoku-Agyemang's career has been her unwavering commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment.

She has been a vocal advocate for women's rights, both in Ghana and internationally.

Her leadership in various women's initiatives underscores her dedication to creating an inclusive society where everyone, regardless of gender, has equal opportunities.

As Vice President, she would bring a much-needed focus on policies that support women's development and address gender disparities.

Experience in government and policy-making

Professor Opoku-Agyemang's tenure as Minister of Education from 2013 to 2017 provided her with invaluable experience in government and policymaking.

Under her leadership, the education sector saw numerous reforms aimed at improving access, quality, and equity.

She spearheaded initiatives such as the Teacher Professional Development Program and the expansion of infrastructure in basic and secondary schools.

These achievements demonstrate her ability to navigate the complexities of government, implement effective policies, and drive positive change.

Commitment to youth development

The youth of Ghana represent the future of the nation, and Professor Opoku-Agyemang has consistently championed their development.

Through her work in education and various youth-focused programs, she has emphasised the importance of quality education, skills development, and employment opportunities for young people.

Her understanding of the challenges faced by the youth and her proactive approach to addressing these issues make her well-suited to advocate for policies that will empower the next generation.

Strong ethical foundation and integrity

In a political landscape often marred by corruption and unethical practices, Professor Opoku-Agyemang's integrity stands out.

She has built a reputation for being principled, transparent, and accountable.

Her ethical approach to leadership inspires confidence and trust, qualities that are essential for the Vice Presidency.

Her ability to lead with honesty and uphold the highest standards of integrity would significantly contribute to good governance in Ghana.

International perspective and diplomacy

Professor Opoku-Agyemang's extensive international experience, including her work with UNESCO and other global educational organisations, equips her with a broad perspective on global issues.

Her diplomatic skills and ability to engage with international stakeholders would enhance Ghana's standing on the global stage.

As Vice President, she would play a crucial role in fostering international partnerships and advocating for Ghana's interests abroad.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang brings a wealth of experience, a strong commitment to education, gender equality, youth development, and an unblemished record of integrity.

Her diverse background and proven leadership abilities make her an ideal candidate for the Vice Presidency of Ghana.

Her election would not only break new ground in gender representation but also ensure that Ghana continues on a path of inclusive and sustainable development.