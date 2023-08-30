Withdraw from flagbearer race and support Bawumia – Bryan Acheampong to aspirants

Dr Bryan Acheampong argues that the outcome of the party’s Saturday 26 August 2023 Special Electoral College (SEC) polls was an emphatic statement by the delegates who voted that the spirit of the NPP is behind the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to lead the party into the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Speaking in a one-on-one interview on “Ekosiisen” on Asempa FM, Dr. Acheampong said “what happened on Saturday (26 August) with the Super Delegates’ Conference has rendered the November 4 primaries moot.”

“The NPP has a spirit and it’s inevitable that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will win massively [if the November 4 presidential primaries takes place]. My wish is for all the other aspirants to withdraw and save the party all the stress.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The outcome of the Special Electoral College poll was not must of a competition. If one candidate [Dr Bawumia] had 67 to 69%, even if you add the percentages of all the remaining nine (9) aspirants together, it will not amount to 50% of the votes cast” the NPP member of Parliament for the Abetifi constituency said.

“The facts are the facts, I just do not see how the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will not be elected the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, I don’t see it.

Pulse Ghana

“Those people [the 9 remaining aspirants] who give up now, will be remembered by the party because we need time to close ranks, we need time to avoid opening of cracks so that we can forge ahead and prosecute the 2024 campaign” Bryan Acheampong added.

Certified results declared by the Electoral Commission show that Bawumia won 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the total valid votes cast across the 17 centres, to top the pack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, came second, polling 132 votes (14.3%), followed by the former trade minister Alan Kyerematen, who had a total of 95 votes (10.29%).