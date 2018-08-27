Pulse.com.gh logo
Women's wing begs Otiko Afisah Djaba not to quit NPP


According the the group, "Otiko is a power broker who played instrumental role in the grassroots organization of the Women's Wing".

  • Published:
Otiko Djaba play

Otiko Djaba

A  group calling itself the Concerned NPP Women's Group has pleaded with the former minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djaba not to abandon the New Patriotic Party(NPP).

According the the group, "Otiko is a power broker who played instrumental role in the grassroots organization of the Women's Wing".

Otiko Djaba has rejected President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's appointment to serve as Ghana’s ambassador to Italy.

READ MORE: Nana Addo's reshuffle is the most 'useless' ever - Amaliba

The former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection who was thrown out of office in the President’s first reshuffle has said she’s calling it quits from active politics to enable her to enjoy her family life.

"At 56 years, I want to relax and enjoy my family and life and, therefore, I am not ready to take up the appointment as Ambassador to Italy," she said in a report by state-owned Daily Graphic.

Otiko explained that she was hanging her political boots to take care of her sick ex-husband.

"I am the one who has been taking care of him since he got sick and I cannot abandon him now," she noted.

Prior to her ministerial appointment, Otiko was the National Women's Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

But the group in a statement said Otiko is an icon for women in the NPP hence her decision to quit "politics at this time will extremely demoralize and quash our hopes".

play

 

"We’re also urging the leadership as well as the rank and file of the NPP not to jubilate over her action and leave it to the dogs at a time the party is in power, let’s be skeptic about the impact and correct the mess before it jeopardize our quest to retain power," the statement added.

Below is the full statement:

Otiko is our hope, we pleading with you to stay … Concerned NPP Women's Group

We the Concerned NPP Women’s Group is appealing to former minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, former Women’s Organizer of our party, Mrs Otiko Afisah Djaba to resent her decision of quitting politics.

We believe Mrs Otiko is a power broker who played instrumental role in the grassroot organization of the Women’s Wing and the formation of "Girls-Girls" that fueled the electoral fortunes of the party in the 2016 elections, we’re worried.

READ ALSO: Otiko Djaba rejecting Nana Addo's job exposes weak govt - Ablakwa

"You gave us hope, you energized us, you made NPP very attractive to the ordinary Ghanaian woman, you propagated credibility and promoted gender equality "

"You were closely attached to the grassroot of the women’s wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), your boldness, hardworking and inspiration won the heart of many women and served as a roll model to many ladies in the country.

You were a leading figure in mobilizing and responding to our night calls which was the principal strategy that gave birth NPP victory in 2016 general elections.

We’re also urging the leadership as well as the rank and file of the NPP not to jubilate over her action and leave it to the dogs at a time the party is in power, let’s be skeptic about the impact and correct the mess before it jeopardize our quest to retain power.

Avoiding limelight politics at this time will extremely demoralize and quash our hopes, we’re your daughters and sisters, remember the pledge and covenant you had with the ordinary Ghanian woman and consider our plead.

God bless NPP Women's

God bless the NPP

God bless Ghana

