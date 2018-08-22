news

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said the rejection of the Italian ambassadorial job by Otiko Afisah Djaba indicates the weakness of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government.

According to him, Otiko Djaba rejecting her appointment to serve as Ghana's ambassador to Italy exposes a deep crisis inside Nana Addo's government.

The former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection who was thrown out of office in the President's first reshuffle has said she's calling it quits from active politics to enable her to enjoy her family life.

"At 56 years, I want to relax and enjoy my family and life and, therefore, I am not ready to take up the appointment as Ambassador to Italy," she said in a report by state-owned Daily Graphic.

Otiko explained that she was hanging her political boots to take care of her sick ex-husband.

"I am the one who has been taking care of him since he got sick and I cannot abandon him now," she noted.

But ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs committee of Parliament, Okudzeto Ablakwa said "all is not well within the Akufo-Addo government".

In a Facebook post, he wrote "Learning of Otiko Djaba’s rather abrupt and curious retirement from politics.

"While wishing her well in her future endeavours, it does appear that contrary to what they would want us believe, all is not well within the Akufo-Addo Government. This fact is further buttressed by the recent astonishing claims from the Health Minister that some “enemies” within want him sacked. As pundits will most likely conclude; these internal rifts will potentially have far reaching governance consequences for our country.

"That said, and while acknowledging that the former Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister deserves some privacy at this juncture, a critical concern ought to be Ghana’s relations with Italy. I do hope this avoidable quagmire will be delicately managed if not late in the day so as not to convey an impression albeit negatively that we are toying with our long standing strategic relations with the Italians. No receiving country is flattered to discover that an envoy so appointed is unwilling – to say the least, and that the appointing authority apparently did little or no homework before announcing such an appointment to the world.

"And if I may, perhaps it is time for President Akufo-Addo to seize this opportunity and appoint a career diplomat instead since the current ratio precariously discriminates against career diplomats in favour of political appointees. This flys in the face of the Government’s own 60:40 pledge. It is no longer a secret that this issue is threatening morale amongst our illustrious foreign service staff and already causing much grumbling".