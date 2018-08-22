Pulse.com.gh logo
Ken Agyapong 'understands' Otiko Djaba’s decision to quit politics


Otiko Djaba announced on Tuesday that she was no longer interested in continuing with her political career.

  • Published:
Outspoken New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, Ken Agyapong, has backed Otiko Djaba’s decision to resign from active politics, insisting her decision is "understandable".

The former Gender and Social Protection minister announced on Tuesday that she was no longer interested in continuing with her political career.

Mrs. Djaba was one of the Ministers who were affected by President Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle after being replaced by Hajia Alima Mahama.

However, she also confirmed that she has turned down the President’s appointment of her as Ghana’s new Ambassador to Italy.

Mrs. Djaba explained that she was “not ready” to be moved away from her family and that she was bowing out of politics to take care of her ex-husband who has had stroke for the past six years.

The former Gender minister has, however, received the backing of MP Kennedy Agyapong, who believes it is understandable to take a rest from politics.

According to the Assin Central MP, Ghanaians must not be afraid to quit their positions.

Mr. Agyapong added that he wants to also retire from politics but “my people don't seem to understand."

