‘Tax is not evil’ – NPP’s Dr Stephen Amoah defies party position, endorses GH¢1 Fuel Levy

Former Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso Constituency, Dr Stephen Amoah, has endorsed the recently passed Energy Sector Levy, which imposes a GH¢1 charge on every litre of petroleum products.

According to him, the introduction of taxes is "not evil", particularly in a country running a deficit economy where government spending consistently exceeds internally generated funds.

Speaking in an interview with 1957 News, Dr Amoah stated that while he sees nothing inherently wrong with the new levy, its introduction by the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) government amounts to political deceit.

He recalled that the NDC, while in opposition, harshly criticised the former Akufo-Addo administration for what they claimed was an excessive imposition of taxes on Ghanaians.

He remarked:

We are always running a deficit economy. From that perspective, I would say there is nothing wrong with the new levy. But we cannot forget that the NDC demonised every form of tax introduced or implemented in this country when they were in opposition.

He continued:

Even I was personally attacked—severely—by people from various social backgrounds. They treated tax itself as though it were a demon. So I’m surprised that the same people, within just five or six months in office, have introduced new taxes.

The Nhyiaeso MP therefore called on the NDC to apologise to Ghanaians:

They should apologise to the minority in Parliament, to the former NPP government, and to Ghanaians. They must admit that they lied, used propaganda, and misled the public. Everything they once condemned, they are now doing—perhaps even worse.

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that the newly passed levy will not result in immediate increases in fuel prices at the pump.

He explained that any potential impact of the levy has been cushioned by the recent strengthening of the Ghanaian cedi and broader macroeconomic stability.