"You can go to hell" - Minister to NPP serial callers


Yesterday, the serial callers burnt every communication gadget the ruling party procured for them for communication purposes in defense of government policies and programmes.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has called the bluff of serial callers of the New Patriotic Party in the region.

He said their threats of abandoning the party in the region doesn't scare him.

Osei-Mensah dared them to make the President sack him, and he wont be the first to he given such a sack. “They can do their worse. If I am a regional minister does it mean just anyone can insult me?” he asked.

Yesterday, the serial callers burnt every communication gadget the ruling party procured for them for communication purposes in defense of government policies and programmes.

They also burnt sim cards and used recharge cards they said they bought with their own money.

The serial callers claimed they have been abandoned while those at the echelons of power, mentioning the regional minister in particular, are ‘chopping’ with impunity, after their little bonfire session warned their members region-wide to desist from further calling or texting into local radio stations on behalf of government henceforth.

But the Regional Minister said the threats and accusations from the serial callers were not true.

“I have organized my colleagues to use our salaries to pay them, is this my reward? That They are now attacking me? They sit on the internet and say ‘nonsense’ things against me. I want them to know that if I am sacked I won’t eat stone. Yes. When I used to help them and feed some of them in opposition, was I a regional minister? What is this?” he said.

According to him, the serial callers are aware of his efforts for them, and that the meagre money meant for them is supported by deductions he makes from his own salary and from salaries of some other appointees to be able to cater for them as serial callers.

Watch the video below.

