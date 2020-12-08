According to him, the NDC has won the majority in Parliament and over 10 regions, hence, he will resist every attempt to rig the elections.

He said this while addressing the public on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

“We will resist any attempt to steal this election,” Mr Mahama said, adding that the party is winning majority seat in Parliament.

Ex-President Mahama further thanked the entire nation for the support given them so far.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commissions has postponed the declaration of the election until further notice.

The Commission said the development is as a result of a decision taken to ensure accurate collation of the election results across the country.

"The Electoral Commission informs the Public that to ensure the collation of results at the Constituency and Regional Collation Centres across the country is accurate, the EC will extend its intended timeline for declaring the 2020 Presidential election results," the EC said in a statement.