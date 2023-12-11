He said Dr. Bawumia doesn’t have the country at heart.
You don't have good intentions for Ghana if you vote for Bawumia — Rex Omar
Veteran highlife musician Rex Omar has called on Ghanaians to vote against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.
According to him, Dr. Bawumia, as Vice President, has failed woefully in fixing the economy, adding that he [Bawumia] doesn’t have any idea how to solve the problems in the country.
Speaking on Cape Coast-based Property FM, Rex Omar said "Someone that has governed this country with Akufo-Addo for over 7 to 8 years, and all the things he said he couldn’t achieve any of them."
"Bawumia is now saying that we should vote for him to become the president of this country because he has his own ideas," he noted.
He further indicated that "If you vote for such a person, then it means you don’t have good intentions for this country, and it shows you don’t love yourself and your family."
