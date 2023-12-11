You don't have good intentions for Ghana if you vote for Bawumia — Rex Omar

According to him, Dr. Bawumia, as Vice President, has failed woefully in fixing the economy, adding that he [Bawumia] doesn’t have any idea how to solve the problems in the country.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking on Cape Coast-based Property FM, Rex Omar said "Someone that has governed this country with Akufo-Addo for over 7 to 8 years, and all the things he said he couldn’t achieve any of them."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Bawumia is now saying that we should vote for him to become the president of this country because he has his own ideas," he noted.