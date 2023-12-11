ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

You don't have good intentions for Ghana if you vote for Bawumia — Rex Omar

Emmanuel Tornyi

Veteran highlife musician Rex Omar has called on Ghanaians to vote against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Rex Omar
Rex Omar

He said Dr. Bawumia doesn’t have the country at heart.

Recommended articles

According to him, Dr. Bawumia, as Vice President, has failed woefully in fixing the economy, adding that he [Bawumia] doesn’t have any idea how to solve the problems in the country.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana

Speaking on Cape Coast-based Property FM, Rex Omar said "Someone that has governed this country with Akufo-Addo for over 7 to 8 years, and all the things he said he couldn’t achieve any of them."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Bawumia is now saying that we should vote for him to become the president of this country because he has his own ideas," he noted.

He further indicated that "If you vote for such a person, then it means you don’t have good intentions for this country, and it shows you don’t love yourself and your family."

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ato Kwamena Forson

NPP deputy IT director in trouble over fake memo and misuse of Mahama's letterhead

Nana Yaa Jantuah

NPP is behind my removal as CPP’s General Secretary – Nana Yaa Jantuah

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

NPP grants Bawumia extension for running mate announcement

kennedy-agyapong

I trusted so many people during my campaign; I have learned my lessons – Ken Agyapong