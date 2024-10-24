You want to taste majority for 6 weeks after 8-year minority -Bawumia mocks NDC MPs

“They want to taste majority for the next few months because they know that winning the December 7 election is an impossibility,” Dr Bawumia remarked, highlighting the NDC’s apparent desperation. He continued, “The NDC knows that they are losing this election, they know that we are winning this election, so they are panicking. Just think about it, we have six weeks to an election and their only concern is that they want to be a majority for six weeks, when you have been a minority for eight years. What is the rush? Because they know they have lost the election, and they want to taste a majority position for six weeks.”

Dr Bawumia expressed confidence in the NPP’s prospects, stating, “But for us, we know that we are going to stay focused, we will not be distracted, we are the majority party and we will be the majority party in Parliament come December the 7th.”

The NDC had recently claimed majority status in Parliament following Speaker Alban Bagbin's announcement on October 17 that four parliamentary seats were vacant—three previously held by the NPP and one by the NDC. This declaration shifted the balance of power, resulting in the NDC claiming a total of 136 seats compared to the NPP's 135.

Despite the NDC’s assertion, the NPP disputed the declaration. On October 18, the Supreme Court intervened by issuing a stay of execution on the Speaker's ruling, allowing the four MPs to continue representing their constituencies until a final court decision is reached.

The NDC, however, has maintained its stance as the majority party, arguing that the judiciary should not interfere with the operations of Parliament, which functions independently of other branches of government.