'You want to win power with your useless government?' - Mahama slams Bawumia

Evans Annang

Former President John Dramani Mahama has taken a jab at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the alleged mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy and resources.

John Mahama and Dr Bawumia

During a political rally in the Okaikwei North Constituency in Accra, Mahama criticised the ruling party's governance, addressing Bawumia directly by asking, "You want to win power with your useless government?"

Mahama’s comments come in the wake of growing public dissatisfaction over the economic challenges facing the country, including inflation, unemployment, and the perceived mismanagement of state resources.

He accused the NPP government of failing to address these key issues and expressed doubt about their ability to improve the situation if re-elected in the 2024 elections.

"Ghanaians are suffering under this government," Mahama stated, highlighting rising costs of living and a struggling economy. He added that the NPP's promises of economic recovery and development have not been fulfilled, leaving citizens worse off.

The Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, who is leading the NPP's charge into the 2024 elections, has often touted the government's achievements in digital transformation and economic stabilisation.

However, Mahama dismissed these claims, urging Ghanaians not to be swayed by what he described as empty promises.

Ghanaian Highlife musician, Ofori Amponsah, has made a bold statement ahead of the 2024 elections in Ghana, endorsing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the ideal candidate to lead the nation.

Mahama X Bawumia Pulse Ghana

Speaking at the ‘Boys Boys’ gathering organised by Sammi Awuku in Accra, the Emmanuela singer urged the youth to vote overwhelmingly for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.

He asserted that the youth would be missing out significantly if Dr Bawumia does not secure victory in the upcoming election.

"Vote for Dr Bawumia. If you don’t make him Ghana’s next President, you’ll be missing out on a lot. He represents the future," Ofori Amponsah said.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, several Ghanaian celebrities have publicly shown their support for both the NPP and the NDC.

