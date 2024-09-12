Vote Bawumia to save us from hardships - Kumasi taxi drivers 'cry' to Ghanaians

In a video posted on X, the drivers are seen on their knees wailing and calling on Dr. Bawumia to come and rescue them.

They emphasised that their livelihoods have been severely affected by the current economic conditions, which include rising fuel prices and the increasing cost of vehicle maintenance.

The drivers, who see Bawumia as a potential solution to their struggles, expressed their support for his candidacy in the 2024 elections, hoping he would implement policies to alleviate their challenges and restore stability to their work.

Ofori Amponsah's endorsement of Dr. Bawumia

Ghanaian highlife legend, Ofori Amponsah, made a bold statement ahead of the 2024 elections in Ghana, endorsing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the ideal candidate to lead the nation.

Speaking at the ‘Boys Boys’ gathering organised by Sammi Awuku in Accra, the Emmanuela singer urged the youth to vote overwhelmingly for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.

He asserted that the youth would be missing out significantly if Dr Bawumia does not secure victory in the upcoming election.

"Vote for Dr Bawumia. If you don’t make him Ghana’s next President, you’ll be missing out on a lot. He represents the future," Ofori Amponsah said.

Expressing optimism about Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s chances, he added: "It is possible that Dr Bawumia will win."