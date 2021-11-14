You’ll lose the 2024 elections for the way you’re treating Owusu Bempah – Maurice Ampaw warns NPP

He said the government will lose a lot of supporters who voted for them in the last elections because of Rev. Owusu Bempah.

“Akufo-Addo has power of pardon, (Godfred) Dame has the power of nolle prosequoi but you refuse to intervene because in the way police are treating the issue, you are likely to lose a lot of Owusu Bempah supporters.

“How is it that Agradaa and Owusu Bempah have an issue and the latter is being heckled but the former is freely walking about. When elections come, you think Owusu Bempah supporters across the world and back home will support your cause?” he stated in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM last Friday.

Ampaw in the same interview prophesied that the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, will remain in power for 24 years should they win the 2024 General Elections.

“If NDC comes to power, they will govern for 24 years, the hunger that will afflict you (NPP members) in this country will be no joke,” he advanced.

Asked whether he was pained that the NPP had abandoned him in his time of need- when he was accused of being a gay- he said he was being truthful especially with the way and manner in which the NDC was tackling the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“When he (Akufo-Addo) started his second term, it is not up to a year but Mahama and his people are not giving him breathing space and they are gradually losing power. It is being eroded gradually and I am warning them.”