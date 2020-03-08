It was a record-breaking day for the Ayew old who scored his eighth goal of the season which was his highest tally in his career in England.

He was also on the scoresheet in the previous game away at Brighton which also ended 1-0.

"You would have to show me the other summer signings, what they have done, how much they cost," the former Liverpool manager said.

"We signed him in the summer, but we paid money to loan him last season, and he has shown his worth all the way through.

"I think he has got stronger, and we saw signs last season when he wasn't succeeding as much in terms of goals and assists, but I am delighted for him."

The strike was Ayew's 24th career English top flight goal, and earliest goal he's ever scored.

The win lifted Crystal Palace to 11th on the league table with 39 points.