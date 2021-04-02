RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news

Strictly observe COVID-19 safety protocols during Easter - GHS to Ghanaians

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has urged Ghanaians to continue to strictly adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols, especially during the Easter festivities.

According to GHS, that is the only way the fight against the pandemic will be won.

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Franklin Asiedu Bekoe said this while in an interview with Accra based Citi News.

He urged Ghanaians to take a cue from developments during the Christmas festivities that led to a surge in cases.

Dr Asiedu Bekoe insisted on the need to comply with all safety protocols during the Easter period.

“Ghanaians are always looking at the COVID-19 dashboard. When the cases are going up, then they start adhering to the protocols. When the cases started going up in January and February, a lot of people started wearing the mask but now that the cases are going down, people have stopped wearing the mask. It is not unique to Ghana, but it’s about human beings’ perception of risk when they think that the risk is minimal then they struggle to adjust to doing the right things,” he said.

Adding that “During this Easter period, we are hoping that Ghanaians will not let down their guards. So we are calling on all of us to adhere to the protocols.”

Cumulatively, Ghana has recorded over ninety-thousand COVID-19 cases with over seven hundred deaths since last year.

