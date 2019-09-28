This revelation was made by the editor-in-charge of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako.

According to Mr. Baako, he has seen video footage of the plot which also revealed the men intended to seize the two foremost gentlemen of the land at a public event.

READ ALSO: 22 Ghanaians deported from UK, Germany

The videos yet to be tendered in evidence were taken by spies planted by the state who infiltrated the camp of the alleged ‘coup’ plotters.

A joint operation that was to neutralize an elaborate plot targeted at the Presidency, and with the ultimate aim of destabilizing the country led to the arrest of the three after fifteen (15) months of surveillance and gathering of evidence on the activities of the prime suspects and others.

The three suspects - Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palmdel, Mr. Ezor Kafui (a local weapon manufacturer) and Mr. Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu (aka BB or ADC) were apprehended by a joint operation from the Defence Intelligence, CID and Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

They were slapped with five charges include conspiracy to manufacture arms and ammunition without lawful authority and possession of explosives and firearms without lawful excuse.

More soon…