Seventeen Ghanaians deported from Germany arrived on a chartered flight CT3721 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), the Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has disclosed.

The deportees, all males aged between 21 to 60 years were escorted by 67 Police officers, including paramedics.

According to the Service, they were deported for immigration-related issues such as overstaying their entry permit and illegal stay.

Ghanaians deported (File photo)

The 17 deportees who had stayed in German between three and 10 years arrived with 15 persons using Travel Certificates (TC) issued by Ghanaian Embassy in Berlin while the two others used their Ghanaian passports.

Ten of the deportees are from Ashanti Region, five from Greater Accra, and one each from Bono and the Northern Regions.

In a related development, the Home Office of the United Kingdom (UK) has also deported five Ghanaians who have overstayed their entry permits.

The five who also arrived with a chartered flight HFY221 were under 63 escorts including two paramedics, and one official from the High Commissioner as an observer.