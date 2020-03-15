Many parts of Ghana’s regional capital, Accra, as well as other urban areas far and wide, have been hit with a power outage, known locally as dumsor.

Apart from parts of the Greater Accra Region, the Saturday evening power cut has also been recorded in the Central Region, Northern Region, Eastern Region, Upper East Region, Upper West Region, Volta Region and Oti Region.

A source at the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), told Graphic Online on Saturday night that the company had a disturbance on its main 330 kilo volts (KV) transmission line that affected most parts of the country.

As of 10:20 pm, power had been restored to Sogakope and the next to have light was Accra, then Kumasi and other places in that order the source said.