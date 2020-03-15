On Sunday afternoon, four more cases of Coronavirus has been confirmed in Ghana. This brings to six, the total number of cases reported in the country.

And this has made University of Ghana to suspend all interim assessment for students, effective March 15 until further notice.

A circular issued by executives of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) said, “the directive is in line with a statement from the Public Affairs Directorate suspending all gathering on campus, until further notice.”

UG Statement

Some private schools have also suspended classes, international organizations like the UNDP, UNICEF, and the IMF offices in Ghana have asked workers to work from home.

On Friday (March 13, 2020), Ghana International School (GIS) announced it had closed down.

A memo signed by the Principal, Dr Mary Ashun, told parents and staff that the school "will close at the end of the School Day today, 13th March 2020 at 3:30 pm for the next two weeks till 27th March 2020.”

She added that this is in line with Board Policy on emergencies for the prestigious school.

Workers at the Norwegian and Netherlands embassies – who share a compound - have been told to self-quarantine after a Norwegian diplomat tested positive for the virus which has been declared a pandemic.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has ordered all school heads to suspend activities that involve large gatherings, such as Speech and Prize Giving Day celebrations until further notice.