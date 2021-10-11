[Watch] Sam George fortified by Agyinasare to fight LGBTQI+

“Father, we commit your son into your hands. We pray that Lord, for this battle, you will bring a new anointing upon him and great grace. We say no weapon fashioned against him shall prosper.

We say when they gather against him, let it not be of you. When they come one way, let them scatter seven ways. Give him insight, give him utterance. Protect him protect his family by the power of the Holy Ghost. Protect his going out and coming in."