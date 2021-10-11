In a video, the leader and founder of the World Miracle Church International, popularly known as Perez Chapel, laid hands on the legislator and offered prayers on his behalf as he poured anointing oil on his head.
[Watch] Sam George fortified by Agyinasare to fight LGBTQI+
Known for openly expressing his disgust about LGBTQI+, the Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George has been fortified by famed Charles Agyin-Asare to excel in his advocacy against the practice in Ghana.
“Father, we commit your son into your hands. We pray that Lord, for this battle, you will bring a new anointing upon him and great grace. We say no weapon fashioned against him shall prosper.
We say when they gather against him, let it not be of you. When they come one way, let them scatter seven ways. Give him insight, give him utterance. Protect him protect his family by the power of the Holy Ghost. Protect his going out and coming in."
Watch the video below:
