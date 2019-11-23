The acute water shortage has come about following the malfunctioning of the transformer at the water company’s main treatment plant at Daboase in the Wassa East district.

The company is unable to pump or serve many people within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipality.

The situation has affected the daily activities of the people since they had to walk for long distances to fetch water for domestic and commercial activities.

Many to rely on other unhygienic sources of wate and sachet water for cooking and bathing.