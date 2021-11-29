'We are criminalizing oral sex between same sex persons' - Foh Amoaning defends LGBTQ+ bill

During his submission before the committee, Moses Foh-Amoaning Esq argued that "no real homosexual will want to stay in what he is doing because having through the anus, using the penis to do this, how can that be proper?"

He added that "a lady opening herself up to be leaked by animals, that can't be right so if the person says I want to stay in it then he needs help" and in response, the chairman of the committee asked him that "are you aware of oral sex? Are you aware this bill criminalizes it?".

In Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning reply, he said "we say we criminalizing oral sex between same-sex persons" but the chairman of the committee chipped in that "this bill is proposing that oral sex is abnormal".

During hearing monitored by pulse.com.gh, Moses Foh said "the proponents of the bill will want to drop in but I am indicating in the law the definition under section C of what constitutes LGBTQ+ activities are all listed there and we state that oral sex between same-sex partners, that is what we have criminalized".