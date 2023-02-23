BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

Pulse Nigeria

What happened: The faction of the banned Indigenous People's of Biafra (IPOB) led by Ekpa had reportedly announced a prohibition on holding elections in the South-East.

The IPOB agitator recently declared a sit-at-home from February 23, 2023 to February 28 apparently to stop the conduct of the forthcoming general elections in the region; slated for February 25.

According to emerging reports, the Finland-based activist has also been accused of masterminding numerous homicides committed by 'Unknown Gunmen', who are responsible for the demise of numerous individuals, including government officials, in the South-East region.

What you should know: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Finnish ambassador, following the alleged misinformation, disinformation, hate speech and incitive comments by the Nigerian-Finnish lawyer, Ekpa, which many fear could derail the peaceful conduct of 2023 general elections.

At a meeting earlier, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama expressed, to the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Leena Pylvanainen, his displeasure over the orders given by Simon Ekpa to his teeming followers who consequently embarked on killings, maiming, burning and other destructive activities.