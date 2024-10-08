President Paul Biya’s absence fuels death rumours

The 91-year-old leader has not been seen since attending the China-Africa Summit in early September, with reports suggesting he may be recovering in Switzerland or receiving treatment in France.

The lack of official updates has sparked concern about succession plans for the president, who has ruled for over four decades.

In an open letter to Samuel Mvondo Ayolo, the director of Cameroon’s Civil Cabinet, lawyer Christian Ntimbane demanded government transparency regarding Biya's condition.

"If he is on vacation, say so. If he is sick, say that too," Ntimbane urged, noting that the public's concerns deserve a clear response.

As media coverage around Biya’s absence intensifies, Cameroonians worry about potential instability in the event of his passing.

Public opinion on social media divided

Many users on X (formerly Twitter) speculate that France may be positioning Biya’s eldest son, Franck Emmanuel Biya, as his successor, possibly indicating a push for a dynastic transition.

Others see this as an opportunity for change, suggesting that Cameroon could be on the cusp of a new political chapter after Biya’s long-standing rule.

Political insiders, including Cameroon Concord, report that a succession plan may already be in place, with Robert Nkili, Biya’s brother-in-law, expected to serve as interim president. However, opposition figures like Maurice Kamto are likely to resist any dynastic handover, calling instead for democratic reforms.

President Biya has held power since 1982, making him Africa's second-longest-serving leader and the oldest head of state worldwide.