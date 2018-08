news

Former UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, is reported dead.

Mr. Annan is said to have died in Switzerland, Saturday morning after a short illness.

He was 80 years old.

Kofi Annan served as the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations from January 1997 to December 2006.

He was founder and Chairman of the Kofi Annan Foundation.

More to follow soon...