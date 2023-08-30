Gabon coup plotters arrest President Ali Bongo's son for treason

Bongo was removed from power in the early hours of Wednesday, August 30, 2023, and has been placed under house arrest alongside some of his family members.

“President Ali Bongo is under house arrest, surrounded by his family and doctors,” the coupists said in a statement.

The coupists said Bongo’s son and close adviser Noureddin Bongo Valentin, his Chief of Staff, Ian Ghislain Ngoulou as well as his deputy, two other presidential advisers "have all been arrested."

ADVERTISEMENT

In the statement released after seizing power, the military officers listed irregularities in the last presidential election, irresponsible governance and deterioration in social cohesion as some of the reasons they struck.

Below is the full speech of the coup plotters.

“Our beautiful country, Gabon, has always been a haven of peace. Today, the country is going through a serious institutional, political, economic and social crisis. We are therefore forced to admit that the organisation of the general elections of 26 August 2023 did not meet the conditions for a transparent, credible and inclusive ballot so much hoped for by the people of Gabon.

“Added to this is irresponsible and unpredictable governance, resulting in a continuing deterioration in social cohesion, with the risk of leading the country into chaos. Today, 30 August 2023, we — the defence and security forces, gathered as the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) on behalf of the people of Gabon and as guarantors of the institutions’ protection — have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime. The borders are closed until further notice.

“All the institutions of the Republic are dissolved: the government, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Constitutional Court, the Economic, Social and Environmental Council and the Gabonese Elections Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT