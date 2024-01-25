ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos ranks above Dubai, Miami, rated 19th best city in the world — See full list

Bayo Wahab

Some of the criteria used for ranking the cities include food, culture and nightlife.

Lagos City. [TimeOut]
Lagos City. [TimeOut]

In the report, the magazine said it concluded after quizzing thousands of city-dwellers to rank the best cities.

The report rated Lagos above popular cities like Beijing in China, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Miami in the United States and Glasgow in the United Kingdom.

“Whether you’re a staunch mainlander or from Lekki, there’s something for everyone in Lagos, Africa’s most populous city. Posh Victoria Island continues to deliver a trifecta of swanky resorts, food haunts, and nightlife. Lekki is for the brunchers.

“On the mainland, Kuti’s Bistro in Ikeja, owned by the legendary Afrobeat family, serves up reliably delicious food and hosts parties, karaoke and games nights. And then there are the beaches — hit up Oniru Beach for some fun in the sun, but be sure to bring naira for this private beach,” the report reads.

See the full list below.

  1. New York City, United States
  2. Cape Town, South Africa
  3. Berlin, Germany
  4. London, United Kingdom
  5. Madrid, Spain
  6. Mexico City, Mexico
  7. Liverpool, UK.
  8. Tokyo, Japan
  9. Rome, Italy
  10. Porto, Portugal
  11. Paris, France
  12. Mumbai, India
  13. Lisbon, Portugal
  14. Chicago, US
  15. Manchester, UK
  16. São Paulo, Brazil
  17. Los Angeles, US
  18. Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  19. Lagos, Nigeria
  20. Melbourne, Australia
  21. Naples, Italy
  22. Singapore
  23. Miami, US
  24. Bangkok, Thailand
  25. Lima, Peru
  26. Budapest, Hungary
  27. Beijing, China
  28. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  29. Montreal, Canada
  30. Glasgow, UK
  31. Sydney, Australia
  32. Bueno Aires, Argentina
  33. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  34. Manila, Philippines
  35. Seoul, South Korea
  36. Hanoi, Vietnam
  37. San Francisco, US
  38. Barcelona, Spain
  39. Abu Dhabi, UAE
  40. New Orleans, US
  41. Philadelphia, US
  42. Austin, US
  43. Boston, US
  44. Accra, Ghana
  45. Marseille, France
  46. Taipei, Taiwan
  47. Istanbul, Turkey
  48. Osaka, Japan
  49. Hong Kong, China
  50. Vancouver, Canada
