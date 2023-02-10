Nigerian Air Force jets have mistakenly killed 300 civilians in 6 years

The accidental bombing of an internally displaced person’s (IDP) camp in Rann, Borno State in 2017 shocked the global community and kick-started a trend of unacceptable military accidents in Nigeria.

ece-auto-gen

Since Rann, there have been at least 13 other incidents where air strikes targeting terrorists hurt civilians. Two of the incidents happened on the same day in January 2023 in Nasarawa and Niger states. Other incidents have been recorded in Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Katsina, and even a border village in the neighbouring Niger Republic.

The broad casualty list includes children playing under mango trees, fishermen, wedding guests celebrating a union, aid workers trying to make the world better, and cattle herders minding their own business.

Two soldiers even claimed in a viral video in 2021 that NAF jets killed more than 20 soldiers while targeting terrorists during a showdown in Mainok, Borno. NAF promised to look into the allegation but never publicly announced the result of such an investigation.

Pulse Nigeria

The military and the Nigerian government habitually don't directly react to news reports of these accidental airstrikes. This culture of silence makes it impossible to determine the seriousness of investigations of the accidents and if erring officers are ever sanctioned.

No one was held to account for the Rann bombing which was ordered by Lucky Irabor, a major general at the time. Irabor, now a general, was the head of the military’s anti-Boko Haram operation in 2017 and has climbed up the ranks to become Nigeria’s current Chief of Defence Staff.

Pulse Nigeria