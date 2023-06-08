ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria states cut working days in a week to three for government workers

Evans Effah

Edo and Kwara states in Nigeria have reduced the working days in a week to three for state or government workers.

According to a report by the BBC, the move is to help the state workers to cope with increased petrol costs, following the federal government announcement to scrap fuel subsidies.

Nigeria is currently struggling to control the rising cost of transportation, which is affecting many citizens.

The announcement by the Edo and Kwara states governments will spark and amplify debate in the public and private sectors about measures to help workers cope with the rising costs.

Public service staff across Nigeria work five days a week, but there’s still a lot of confusion about the fate of employees in the private sector where some are required to work for six days a week.

There are also indications that other states may adopt the new model.

Nigeria’s federal government has said it has set up a team to evaluate agreements reached with organised labour on how to reduce the impact of rising costs.

The unions shelved their planned strike action on Wednesday, following a court order.

Credit: BBC

