Top 5 deadliest wars in human history

Unfortunately, they often come with devastating consequences, including loss of life, destruction of communities, and long-lasting scars on societies. Understanding the most deadly wars in history helps us appreciate the importance of peace and the high cost of conflict.

Here are top five deadliest wars in human history:

1. World War II (1939-1945)

ADVERTISEMENT

Casualties: Approximately 70-85 million

Pulse Nigeria

World War II stands as the deadliest conflict in human history, with an estimated 70 to 85 million casualties. This war involved most of the world's nations, forming two opposing military alliances: the Allies and the Axis.

It was marked by significant events such as the Holocaust, the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the Battle of Stalingrad. The war's causes include the rise of totalitarian regimes, unresolved issues from World War I, and aggressive expansionism by Germany, Italy, and Japan. The aftermath saw the establishment of the United Nations and the beginning of the Cold War.

2. Taiping Rebellion (1850-1864)

ADVERTISEMENT

Casualties: Approximately 20-30 million

Pulse Nigeria

The Taiping Rebellion was a massive civil war in southern China led by Hong Xiuquan, who claimed to be the brother of Jesus Christ. It aimed to overthrow the Qing Dynasty and establish the Taiping Heavenly Kingdom. The conflict caused the deaths of 20 to 30 million people, primarily civilians. It was characterised by brutal warfare, famine, and epidemics. The rebellion ultimately failed, but it significantly weakened the Qing Dynasty and contributed to its eventual downfall.

3. World War I (1914-1918)

Casualties: Approximately 15-20 million

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

World War I, also known as the Great War, was a global war centred in Europe. Triggered by the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria, it involved many of the world's great powers divided into the Allies and the Central Powers. The war was noted for trench warfare and the extensive use of new weapons like tanks, machine guns, and chemical gases. The conflict resulted in approximately 15 to 20 million deaths and set the stage for significant geopolitical changes, including the fall of empires and the rise of nationalism.

4. The An Lushan Rebellion (755-763)

Casualties: Approximately 13-36 million

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The An Lushan Rebellion was a devastating rebellion against the Tang Dynasty in China, led by General An Lushan. This rebellion lasted for eight years and led to immense suffering and loss of life, with estimates ranging from 13 to 36 million deaths. The conflict arose from political corruption, economic distress, and military discontent. It severely weakened the Tang Dynasty and led to significant demographic and economic changes in China.

5. The Second Sino-Japanese War (1937-1945)

Casualties: Approximately 15-20 million

Pulse Nigeria