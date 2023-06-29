Tragedy on the Tracks: India's worst train crashes

India’s government has been adapting and changing many of its policies over the recent years, in a number of different areas, from The New National Education Policy to publishing a new set of rules to regulate online casinos. However, while the government is clearly set on making changes to the way its country operates, this latest train disaster has highlighted the need for them to further modernize their rail infrastructure and invest in robust signaling systems, regular track inspections, effective communication protocols, and comprehensive training programs for railway personnel.

In this article, we will delve into some of India's worst train crashes, shedding light on the human cost and the importance of improving safety measures on the tracks.

Bihar train derailment

India’s deadliest and the world’s second major train accident occurred back in June 1981, when an overcrowded train derailed in Bihar and plunged into the river Bagmati. The death toll isn’t known for certain, with some reports suggesting that between 500 and 800 people were killed, and many passengers were never found. The exact reason for the derailment isn’t known, with a cyclone, flash flooding and brake failure being some of the theories, but the disaster led to safety concerns surrounding the overcrowding of trains.

Firozabad train collision

In November 1995, the Firozabad train collision shocked the nation. The Purushottam Express, en route from Puri to New Delhi, collided with the Kalindi Express near Firozabad station in Uttar Pradesh, resulting in one of India's deadliest train accidents. The collision was caused by a communication error and led to the deaths of over 300 passengers. The incident underscored the importance of implementing advanced signaling systems, improved communication protocols, and rigorous training for railway personnel.

Khanna rail disaster

The Khanna rail disaster, which occurred on November 26th, 1998, remains etched in the collective memory of India. The Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Express collided with the Amritsar-bound Awadh Assam Express near Khanna station in Punjab. The crash claimed the lives of 212 people and left hundreds injured. Investigations revealed that the accident was a result of human error and inadequate signaling systems. This incident prompted calls for enhanced safety measures, including the implementation of automatic train protection systems and regular safety audits.

Gaisal train collision

On August 2nd, 1999, the Gaisal Express, traveling from Guwahati to New Delhi, derailed near Gaisal station in Assam. The accident occurred when the train collided with a derailed freight train, causing several coaches to overturn and catch fire. The final death toll reached a staggering 285, with many more injured. This catastrophe highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive safety reforms, including better track maintenance and stricter adherence to safety protocols.

Pukhrayan train derailment

One of the deadliest train accidents in recent times occurred on November 20th, 2016, near Pukhrayan, Uttar Pradesh. The Indore-Patna Express derailed, resulting in the loss of around 150 lives and leaving hundreds injured. Investigations revealed that the accident was primarily caused by a track fracture due to excessive traffic and poor maintenance practices. This tragedy served as a wake-up call for the Indian Railways to prioritize safety, upgrade infrastructure, and improve emergency response mechanisms.

Experts say that while the government’s focus has been on glossy modernization projects, safety still remains the biggest challenge India's railways face. With more than 22 million people riding trains across India every day, something clearly needs to be done. These tragedies have all shed light on various safety measures that need to be taken, but only through diligent implementation of them can India move towards a safer and more secure railway system, ensuring that future generations can travel the nation's vast network of tracks with peace of mind and confidence.

