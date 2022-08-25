RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Do you know the Chiefs of Staff of Ghana since 1992?

Kojo Emmanuel

The Chief of Staff of Ghana is the coordinator of the supporting staff and the primary aide-de-camp of the President of Ghana.

Nana Ato Dadzie and Julius Debrah
Nana Ato Dadzie and Julius Debrah

Who was the Chief of Staff from July 1997-January 2001?

Nana Ato Dadzie
John Henry Martey Newman
Kwadwo Mpiani
Nana Ato Dadzie

Who was the Chief of Staff from January 2013-February 2015?

Julius Debrah
Prosper Douglas Bani
Nana Ato Dadzie
Prosper Douglas Bani

Henry Martey Newman was the Chief of Staff of Ghana from

January 2013 - February 2015
January 1992- July 1997
January 2009-January 2013
January 2009-January 2013

Who was the Chief of Staff under Jerry John Rawlings in 1992?

Lt. Col. S. B Baryeh
Justice Amua-Sekyi
Akwasi Afrifa
Lt. Col. S. B Baryeh

Who appointed Kwadwo Mpiani as the Chief of Staff?

Atta Mills
John Kukuor
John Mahama
John Kukuor

Who is the current Chief of Staff?

Prosper Douglas Bani
Julius Debrah
Akosua Frema Osei-Opare
Akosua Frema Osei-Opare
Kojo Emmanuel

