Quiz: How well did you know Queen Elizabeth II
Are you part of the people who are mourning the Queen or your eye dey on the national cake? Take this quiz and let's find out how well you knew the Queen.
What's the real name of the Queen?
Elizabeth Mary
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary
Elizabeth Alexandra
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Next question
In which year was Queen Elizabeth II born?
1920
1924
1926
1926 Next question
Queen Elizabeth II had five children:
True
False
None
False Next question
How many years did she reign as a queen?
70 years
80years
90years
70 years Next question
Which of the statement is true:
She is the longest serving monarch.
Her father was not a king.
She began to undertake public duties during the First World War.
She is the longest serving monarch. Next question
Where did the Queen die?
Buckingham Palace
The White House
Balmoral Castle
Balmoral Castle Next question
