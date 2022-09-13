RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: How well did you know Queen Elizabeth II

Are you part of the people who are mourning the Queen or your eye dey on the national cake? Take this quiz and let's find out how well you knew the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II

What's the real name of the Queen?

Elizabeth Mary
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary
Elizabeth Alexandra
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Next question

In which year was Queen Elizabeth II born?

1920
1924
1926
1926 Next question

Queen Elizabeth II had five children:

True
False
None
False Next question

How many years did she reign as a queen?

70 years
80years
90years
70 years Next question

Which of the statement is true:

She is the longest serving monarch.
Her father was not a king.
She began to undertake public duties during the First World War.
She is the longest serving monarch. Next question

Where did the Queen die?

Buckingham Palace
The White House
Balmoral Castle
Balmoral Castle Next question
