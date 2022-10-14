RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: How well do you know the ‘phobias’ ?

Dorcas Agambila

A phobia is an anxiety disorder involving excessive and persistent fear of a situation or object.

Picture credit: quiet minds
Picture credit: quiet minds

Phobias cause extreme reactions of fear when a sufferer is exposed to a trigger. But do you know what those triggers are? Test your phobia knowledge here.

Read Also

What is the fear of heights called?

Stagephobia
Acrophobia
Aerophobia
Acrophobia Next question

What's the fear of men?

Barophobia
Androphobia
Menophobia
Androphobia Next question

Chromophobia is the fear of ......

Water
Electricity
colors
colors Next question

What's the fear of marriage called ......

Belonephobia
Gamophobia
Zoophobia
Gamophobia Next question

Arithmophobia is the fear of...

Numbers
Dates
Clocks
Numbers Next question

Xenophobia is the fear of....

Foreigners
Strangers
Family
Foreigners Next question
Your score: Eii Bossu! You have failed
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Good job!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Nana Agraadaa stuns in birthday photos

Quiz: What do you know about Nana Agradaa?

Milovan Rajevac, James Kwesi Appiah and Otto Addo

44 Black Stars coaches since 1958? Take this quiz to know more

Shatta Wale

Quiz: How well do you know Shatta Wale?

Black Sherif unveils the cover art for his forthcoming debut album

Quiz: What do you know about Black Sherif?