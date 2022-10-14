Phobias cause extreme reactions of fear when a sufferer is exposed to a trigger. But do you know what those triggers are? Test your phobia knowledge here.
Quiz: How well do you know the ‘phobias’ ?
A phobia is an anxiety disorder involving excessive and persistent fear of a situation or object.
What is the fear of heights called?
Stagephobia
Acrophobia
Aerophobia
Acrophobia
What's the fear of men?
Barophobia
Androphobia
Menophobia
Androphobia
Chromophobia is the fear of ......
Water
Electricity
colors
colors
What's the fear of marriage called ......
Belonephobia
Gamophobia
Zoophobia
Gamophobia
Arithmophobia is the fear of...
Numbers
Dates
Clocks
Numbers
Xenophobia is the fear of....
Foreigners
Strangers
Family
Foreigners
